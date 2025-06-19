← Company Directory
Vention
Vention Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Poland package at Vention totals PLN 141K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vention's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Vention
Software Engineer
Tashkent, TO, Uzbekistan
Total per year
PLN 141K
Level
Senior
Base
PLN 141K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Vention?

PLN 627K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Vention in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 212,761. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vention for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 141,048.

