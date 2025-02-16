← Company Directory
Vena Solutions
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Vena Solutions Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Vena Solutions totals CA$160K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Vena Solutions
DevOps Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$160K
Level
L2
Base
CA$160K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Vena Solutions?

CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Vena Solutions in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$191,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vena Solutions for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$159,523.

Other Resources