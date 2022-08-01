← Company Directory
Velocity Micro
    Over the past 25 years, Velocity Micro has built the very fastest, most powerful custom PCs in the world. By combining a meticulous build process with premium curated components along with personalized customer care and support, Velocity Micro has created the ultimate PC Experience. It's this philosophy that has won 75+ Editors'​ Choice awards for for quality, performance, and reliability. Today, you'll see many of our newer competitors making similar claims and promises, but rest assured that Velocity Micro is the genuine, authentic, and 100% American made original!Velocity Micro specializes in high performance workstations for CAD design, media creation, and engineering as well as GPU-powered racks and servers for Deep Learning and other complex calculations. Customization is our specialty, meaning we can meet virtually any PC need you may have, from a single unit, to a full custom OEM project.For more information on Velocity Micro, please visit www.velocitymicro.com or email vmsales@velocitymicro.com.

    velocitymicro.com
    1992
    45
    $1M-$10M
