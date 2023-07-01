← Company Directory
Vegas Stronger
    • About

    Vegas Stronger is a unique non-profit organization focused on reversing the devastation caused by the opiate epidemic and addiction in Las Vegas. They offer a range of unconventional services, including a sober boxing gym, coffee shop, bookstore, and bicycle mission, along with their customized "13 Core Elements Method." Their outpatient facility provides access to state-of-the-art and reliable remedies for addiction, catering to all individuals regardless of race, socio-economic status, or housing situation. Located in downtown Las Vegas, they aim to help the homeless population and others struggling with addiction in the city. Their vision is to get people off the streets and into a lifestyle of health, hope, and love.

    https://vegasstronger.org
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

