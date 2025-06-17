← Company Directory
Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in United States at Veeva Systems ranges from $67.5K to $94K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Veeva Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$72.3K - $85.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$67.5K$72.3K$85.1K$94K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Veeva Systems, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Veeva Systems, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Veeva Systems in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $93,951. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Veeva Systems for the Marketing Operations role in United States is $67,452.

