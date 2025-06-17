← Company Directory
Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Singapore at Veeva Systems ranges from SGD 91.4K to SGD 130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Veeva Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 104K - SGD 118K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 91.4KSGD 104KSGD 118KSGD 130K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Veeva Systems, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Veeva Systems, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Veeva Systems in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 129,953. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Veeva Systems for the Customer Service role in Singapore is SGD 91,407.

Other Resources