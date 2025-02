Veestro is a plant-based meal delivery service that offers delicious, healthy, and sustainable meals. Founded by Mark and Monica, who were inspired by their upbringing in Costa Rica, Veestro aims to provide convenient and nutritious options for busy individuals. The meals are made fresh, frozen, and delivered to your door. With a focus on organic ingredients and a commitment to feeding both the body and soul, Veestro brings the pura vida lifestyle to modern American life.