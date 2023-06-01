← Company Directory
VEERUM
    VEERUM is a web-based platform that unifies engineering, geospatial, planning, scheduling, and operational data in a single interface. It offers a visual remote work solution for operations and maintenance, allowing teams to work efficiently, accurately, and safely from anywhere in the world. VEERUM's digital twin technology enables users to be on site without physically going to the site. The platform can be set up in 48 hours, eliminating the need for field walks and ensuring business continuity.

    https://veerum.com
    2014
    57
    $10M-$50M
