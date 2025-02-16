← Company Directory
Veepee
Veepee Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Veepee totals €56.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Veepee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Veepee
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€56.5K
Level
L1
Base
€56.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Veepee?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Veepee in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €83,462. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Veepee for the Software Engineer role in France is €59,766.

Other Resources