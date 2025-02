VeeOne Health is a virtual care company that offers a complete solution beyond telemedicine. They have a network of over 1000 doctors in various specialties, 24/7 operational support, and a unique technology platform that is secure and device-agnostic. Their platform reaches across the entire continuum of care and their physicians have an average response time of 1-3 minutes for teleneuro-stroke calls. They aim to deliver world-class healthcare in an efficient and timely manner.