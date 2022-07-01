← Company Directory
Vector Consulting
    Vector Consulting is an innovative provider of custom, on-demand, IT talent acquisition solutions that enable clients to harness the business value of technology. Our solutions offerings include Talent Acquisition, Managed Service Programs, Technology Platform and Recruitment Process Outsourcing.We leverage our expertise to successfully solve the talent equation that can support client’s specific business goals – improving efficiency, increasing competitiveness, and accelerating growth.Vector’s adaptable recruiting processes and vast and varied talent network – developed over two decades of serving the industry – enable us to consistently leverage a better-qualified candidate pool and give us the agility to attract, assess and present candidates who are best prepared to meet the client’s on-demand talent needs. Our effectiveness in engaging with the relevant candidates gives us the confidence to precisely deliver candidates will succeed in meeting the client’s specific challenges.Since our founding in 1990, we have successfully met the talent needs of our clients, across various industry sectors, small and medium-sized enterprises, local, state and federal government. We think the reason is simple — our commitment to People, Partnerships, Purpose and Performance; our Reliability; and our Price/Value structure. This operating philosophy – “THE VECTOR WAY” – fuels our growth . . . and that of our clients.

    http://www.vectorconsulting.com
    1990
    150
    $10M-$50M
    Other Resources