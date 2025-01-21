← Company Directory
Vectary
Vectary Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vectary's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 24.24M - HUF 27.59M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 21.4MHUF 24.24MHUF 27.59MHUF 30.43M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Vectary?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Vectary in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 30,430,546. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vectary for the Software Engineer role in Hungary is HUF 21,404,537.

Other Resources