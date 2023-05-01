← Company Directory
Vecima Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Vecima Networks that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Vecima Networks develops hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. Its products include Terrace, Entra, and MediaScale, and it also offers engineering and consultation services, installation and commission, training and certification, and customer support services. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada and is a subsidiary of 684739 B.C. Ltd.

    http://www.vecima.com
    Website
    1988
    Year Founded
    627
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Vecima Networks

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • DoorDash
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources