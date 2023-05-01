Vecima Networks develops hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. Its products include Terrace, Entra, and MediaScale, and it also offers engineering and consultation services, installation and commission, training and certification, and customer support services. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada and is a subsidiary of 684739 B.C. Ltd.