VDL Groep
VDL Groep Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Singapore at VDL Groep ranges from SGD 55.3K to SGD 75.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VDL Groep's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 59.2K - SGD 71.6K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 55.3KSGD 59.2KSGD 71.6KSGD 75.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at VDL Groep?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at VDL Groep in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 75,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VDL Groep for the Technical Program Manager role in Singapore is SGD 55,342.

