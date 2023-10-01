← Company Directory
VaynerMedia
VaynerMedia Salaries

VaynerMedia's salary ranges from $85,000 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $94,525 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VaynerMedia. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Marketing
Median $85K
Data Analyst
$94.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VaynerMedia is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $94,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VaynerMedia is $89,763.

