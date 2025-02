Vaxxinity is a biotech company in the US that develops product candidates for neurology and coronaviruses. They are currently in clinical trials for UB-311 for Alzheimer's disease, UB-312 for Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, an anti-tau product for neurodegenerative conditions, UB-313 for migraines, anti-PCSK9 for reducing the risk of cardiac events, and UB-612 for neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.