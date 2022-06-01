← Company Directory
VaxCare
VaxCare Salaries

VaxCare's salary ranges from $139,300 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $142,710 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VaxCare. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Sales
$143K
Software Engineer
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VaxCare is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,710. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VaxCare is $141,005.

