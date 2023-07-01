← Company Directory
Vault Comics
    Vault is an entertainment company that specializes in creating science fiction, fantasy, and horror stories. They prioritize working with underrepresented talent and have a diverse and growing audience. Their catalog includes over 80 original titles, which have been adapted into various forms of media such as film, television, audio productions, video games, and consumer products. In 2022, they announced a new line of graphic novels in collaboration with music icons. Vault is represented by UTA for multimedia rights and the JABberwocky Literary Agency for foreign rights.

    vaultcomics.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

