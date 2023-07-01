← Company Directory
Varwin
Top Insights
    Varwin is a company that specializes in creating and implementing Virtual Reality solutions for businesses. They offer B2B solutions in VR for Industrial Safety, HR, Trade Marketing, and Education. Their clients include well-known companies like Gazprom Neft, URALCHEM, JDE, FM Logistics, and more. Varwin has a VR Lab for retail spaces where users can create visual representations, optimize store layouts, and conduct marketing surveys. They also have Varwin Education, a VR training system for students and teachers. Varwin XRMS is their Unity-based 3D & VR management system, which allows users to easily manage VR projects without programming skills. For more information, visit their website or check them out on social media.

    https://varwin.com
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
