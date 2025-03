Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components for medical and industrial applications. Its products include X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software, and workstations. The company's Medical segment serves various diagnostic radiography uses, while the Industrial segment provides security and inspection applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations worldwide and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.