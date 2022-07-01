← Company Directory
Varen Technologies
    • About

    Varen Technologies is an Intelligence Services Provider focusing on information technology services and solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. We provide high caliber intelligence professionals to assist in all aspects of systems implementation, delivering leading edge solutions using the latest tools and technologies. We hire professionals who match our core values and high standards, and who are looking to work in a dynamic, team-oriented environment. It is our belief that professional growth and development are among the most important ways to keep our highly talented employees challenged and motivated. This belief keeps us focused on career paths for each individual, giving our employees the ability to fulfill their personal and professional goals. Add that to our highly competitive benefits, rapid growth and success, Varen is just an exciting place to work! Our core support is in the following five areas:• Cyber Solutions• Strategic Management & SETA• Software & IT Solutions• Intel Analysis• Military Health Programs

    http://www.varentech.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

