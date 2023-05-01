Vanu is a company that focuses on technical innovation to provide cellular coverage in areas that cannot be covered profitably with existing technology. Their software Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions enable the rapid development of new form factors targeting specific market needs, reducing the total cost of ownership of cellular networks for hard to cover areas. They offer solutions for rural coverage, in-building coverage, cellular suppression, disaster recovery, and coverage as a service, as well as custom solutions for challenging coverage problems.