Vantage Point
    Vantage Point is a technology company that believes in using immersive technology to drive empathy and make the world more human. They develop platforms and products to train people on emotional intelligence and soft skills, with the goal of unlocking their full potential. Their experiences have been used by top Fortune 500 companies, global law firms, startups, and more. Vantage Point is led by female and black founders and aims to be the future of workforce learning. Contact them at sales@tryvantagepoint.com.

    tryvantagepoint.com
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
