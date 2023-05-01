← Company Directory
Vantage Data Centers
Vantage Data Centers Salaries

Vantage Data Centers's salary ranges from $122,863 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $194,025 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vantage Data Centers. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Business Operations Manager
$123K
Civil Engineer
$149K
Electrical Engineer
$156K

Technical Program Manager
$194K
The highest paying role reported at Vantage Data Centers is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vantage Data Centers is $152,638.

