Valqari is a company that provides a comprehensive solution for drone delivery. Their patented product line includes Drone Delivery Stations, Drone Mailboxes, and Cargo Vertiports, which provide a safe landing area for drones. These products securely hold multiple packages and can only be opened by authorized users. Valqari's software enables packages to be dispatched, tracked, and received, ensuring a full chain of custody. Their features and benefits include theft-free deliveries, two-way supply chains, and the ability to digitally sign for packages from anywhere in the world. Valqari is the market leader in universal drone delivery infrastructure.