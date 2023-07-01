← Company Directory
Valqari
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Valqari that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Valqari is a company that provides a comprehensive solution for drone delivery. Their patented product line includes Drone Delivery Stations, Drone Mailboxes, and Cargo Vertiports, which provide a safe landing area for drones. These products securely hold multiple packages and can only be opened by authorized users. Valqari's software enables packages to be dispatched, tracked, and received, ensuring a full chain of custody. Their features and benefits include theft-free deliveries, two-way supply chains, and the ability to digitally sign for packages from anywhere in the world. Valqari is the market leader in universal drone delivery infrastructure.

    valqari.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Valqari

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Intuit
    • SoFi
    • Airbnb
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources