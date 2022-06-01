← Company Directory
Valmet
Valmet Salaries

Valmet's salary ranges from $28,830 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Russia at the low-end to $159,200 for a Sales in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Valmet. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
$74.6K
Program Manager
$89.6K
Project Manager
$124K

Sales
$159K
Software Engineer
$28.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Valmet is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Valmet is $89,550.

