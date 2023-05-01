← Company Directory
Valley Foods
    About

    Valley Food Systems is a family-owned company that provides custom and private label manufacturing to customers across America, including military bases, school summer programs, and natural disaster areas. They have been serving The National Guard with an innovative zero-waste A-Rations program for 23 years and have A-Ration Programs in six states. With over 50 years of service, Valley Food Systems is committed to excellence in manufacturing, integrity, service, and value. They prioritize their clients' interests and have built long-lasting relationships with them.

    http://www.valleyfoods.com
    Website
    1958
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

