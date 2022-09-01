← Company Directory
Valkyrie Trading
Valkyrie Trading Salaries

Valkyrie Trading's salary ranges from $81,600 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $178,085 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Valkyrie Trading. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Information Technologist (IT)
$81.6K
Product Designer
$178K

Recruiter
$115K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Valkyrie Trading is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $178,085. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Valkyrie Trading is $142,710.

