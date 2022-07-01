← Company Directory
ValidaTek
    • About

    ValidaTek, Inc. is committed to providing unsurpassed, innovative, and forward-thinking Information Technology solutions and services that answer the needs of our Federal Government. Founded in 2006, ValidaTek holds a number of widely recognized process certifications that characterize the quality of ValidaTek’s structure and operations. ValidaTek is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011, and ISO 27001:2013 certified and is one of six U.S. companies appraised at CMMI for Services Level 5 (CMMI-SVC Level 5) and CMMI for Development Level 5 (CMMI-DEV Level 5). We have had steady strong growth since our inception in 2006; ValidaTek has been consistently recognized with Virginia Fantastic 50 awards and listed as one of the Inc. 500|5000 fastest growing businesses nationwide over the last six years. ValidaTek specializes in providing the following services exclusively to the Federal Government: - Enterprise IT- IT Advisory- IT Modernization- Cloud- Software Engineering- IT & Business Process- Cybersecurity- Mobility Our goal is to ensure that the product or service the customer wants is clearly defined and successfully delivered.

    http://www.validatek.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    300
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources