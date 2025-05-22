Software Engineer compensation in Egypt at Valeo ranges from EGP 618K per year for Junior Software Engineer to EGP 600K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in Egypt package totals EGP 603K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Valeo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
EGP 618K
EGP 618K
EGP 0
EGP 0
Software Engineer I
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
Software Engineer II
EGP 600K
EGP 600K
EGP 0
EGP 0
Senior Software Engineer
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
