Valeo
Valeo Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Egypt at Valeo ranges from EGP 618K per year for Junior Software Engineer to EGP 600K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in Egypt package totals EGP 603K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Valeo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
EGP 618K
EGP 618K
EGP 0
EGP 0
Software Engineer I
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
Software Engineer II
EGP 600K
EGP 600K
EGP 0
EGP 0
Senior Software Engineer
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Valeo?

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Valeo in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 862,753. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Valeo for the Software Engineer role in Egypt is EGP 603,007.

