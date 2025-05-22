Valeo Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Egypt at Valeo ranges from EGP 618K per year for Junior Software Engineer to EGP 600K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in Egypt package totals EGP 603K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Valeo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

