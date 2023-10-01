← Company Directory
V7
V7 Salaries

V7's salary ranges from $138,258 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in United Kingdom at the low-end to $174,794 for a Software Engineer in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of V7. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$138K
Software Engineer
$175K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at V7 is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,794. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at V7 is $156,526.

