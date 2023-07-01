← Company Directory
V1 Sports
    • About

    V1 Sports, founded in 1995, is a leading company in video swing analysis software for golf. Their platform connects golf professionals and golfers to improve performance through seamless video lessons with telestration and voiceover. Their desktop software and mobile app allow instructors to capture, review, and analyze swing videos for students both in person and digitally. V1 is used by over 6,000 PGA golf professionals and has delivered over 3 million digital video lessons. Their Golf App has nearly 2 million downloads and has been ranked as the No. 1 Video Analysis Software by Golf Digest in 2016 and 2017.

    https://v1sports.com
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

