← Company Directory
Uzum
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Uzum Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Uzbekistan package at Uzum totals UZS 543.55M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Uzum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Uzum
Software Engineer
Tashkent, TO, Uzbekistan
Total per year
UZS 543.55M
Level
L3
Base
UZS 543.55M
Stock (/yr)
UZS 0
Bonus
UZS 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Uzum?

UZS 2.06B

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UZS 386.3M+ (sometimes UZS 3.86B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Uzum in Uzbekistan sits at a yearly total compensation of UZS 618,083,664. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uzum for the Software Engineer role in Uzbekistan is UZS 543,548,311.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Uzum

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources