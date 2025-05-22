← Company Directory
Uzum
Uzum Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Uzbekistan package at Uzum totals UZS 915.92M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Uzum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
Uzum
Product Manager
Tashkent, TO, Uzbekistan
Total per year
UZS 915.92M
Level
hidden
Base
UZS 896.22M
Stock (/yr)
UZS 0
Bonus
UZS 19.7M
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Uzum?

UZS 2.06B

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Uzum in Uzbekistan sits at a yearly total compensation of UZS 1,013,717,343. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uzum for the Product Manager role in Uzbekistan is UZS 896,221,313.

Other Resources