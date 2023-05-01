Uwharrie Capital Corp is a bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. They offer various loan products, internet, mobile, and telephone banking services, and sell various insurance products. They also operate as a securities broker-dealer and a mortgage brokerage company, and provide portfolio management services to customers in the Charlotte Metropolitan and Uwharrie Lakes Regions. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Albemarle, North Carolina.