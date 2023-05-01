← Company Directory
Uwharrie Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Uwharrie Bank that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Uwharrie Capital Corp is a bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. They offer various loan products, internet, mobile, and telephone banking services, and sell various insurance products. They also operate as a securities broker-dealer and a mortgage brokerage company, and provide portfolio management services to customers in the Charlotte Metropolitan and Uwharrie Lakes Regions. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Albemarle, North Carolina.

    http://uwharrie.com
    Website
    1983
    Year Founded
    178
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Uwharrie Bank

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Apple
    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources