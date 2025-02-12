← Company Directory
UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio
UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio Salaries

UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio's salary ranges from $81,340 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $165,825 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Financial Analyst
$82.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$81.3K
Software Engineer
$166K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio is $82,585.

