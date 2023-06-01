← Company Directory
Usio
    • About

    Usio, Inc. is a payment processing company that offers various types of electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. Its services include ACH processing, credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services, merchant account services, and prepaid and incentive card issuance services. The company also provides additional services such as electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition, and printing and mailing services for various industry verticals. Usio, Inc. markets and sells its products and services primarily through resellers and directly to government entities, corporations, and consumers through the internet.

    https://usio.com
    Website
    1998
    Year Founded
    108
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

