Ushur Salaries

Ushur's salary ranges from $35,483 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $208,035 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ushur. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Product Manager
$208K
Recruiter
$35.5K
Software Engineer
$101K

Technical Program Manager
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ushur is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ushur is $125,625.

