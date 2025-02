Userful is a software company that provides a platform for AV-over-IP, a fast-growing segment of the IT industry. Their software-based solution integrates AV functionalities into IT, and their PaaS model facilitates network infrastructure management. They offer a suite of AV applications for modern service needs, from corporate signage to control room solutions. With over one million screens deployed worldwide, Userful helps organizations advance the way they work, learn, and govern.