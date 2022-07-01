At USE Credit Union we go above and beyond to provide extraordinary experiences. We care about your needs and every experience. Discover what makes us unique and how we can help make your dreams come true. Wherever life takes you, we’re here to help – with products, services and personalized attention you need at every turn. Our story began on April 20, 1936, when a small group of dedicated and passionate people formed USECU to serve the financial needs of San Diego's Division of Highway employees. Today, we serve more than 60,000 members and partner with local businesses to help individuals meet their financial goals and build personal wealth, which in turn strengthens our community.We’re proud to be named one of San Diego’s Top Workplaces in 2018 and 2019.