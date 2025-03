USALCO is a leading manufacturer of aluminum-based chemicals, including aluminum sulfate, sodium aluminate, polyaluminum chloride, aluminum chlorohydrate, and aluminum chloride. Their DelPACยฎ products are popular coagulants for water treatment applications, with over 1,000 installations in the US. USALCO is committed to continuous innovation and has a strong on-site application expertise. They have 26 facilities across the US, with their largest manufacturing plant located in Baltimore, Maryland.