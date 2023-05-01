USALCO is a leading manufacturer of aluminum-based chemicals, including aluminum sulfate, sodium aluminate, polyaluminum chloride, aluminum chlorohydrate, and aluminum chloride. Their DelPAC® products are popular coagulants for water treatment applications, with over 1,000 installations in the US. USALCO is committed to continuous innovation and has a strong on-site application expertise. They have 26 facilities across the US, with their largest manufacturing plant located in Baltimore, Maryland.