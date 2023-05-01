← Company Directory
USALCO
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about USALCO that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    USALCO is a leading manufacturer of aluminum-based chemicals, including aluminum sulfate, sodium aluminate, polyaluminum chloride, aluminum chlorohydrate, and aluminum chloride. Their DelPAC® products are popular coagulants for water treatment applications, with over 1,000 installations in the US. USALCO is committed to continuous innovation and has a strong on-site application expertise. They have 26 facilities across the US, with their largest manufacturing plant located in Baltimore, Maryland.

    usalco.com
    Website
    1980
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for USALCO

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Lyft
    • Amazon
    • Spotify
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources