Usage AI
Usage AI Salaries

Usage AI's salary ranges from $134,325 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $160,800 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Usage AI. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
$161K
Software Engineering Manager
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Usage AI is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Usage AI is $147,563.

