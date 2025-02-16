Salaries

Administrative Assistant

All Administrative Assistant Salaries

U.S Department of State Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Cameroon at U.S Department of State ranges from FCFA 14.99M to FCFA 20.45M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for U.S Department of State's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation FCFA 16.04M - FCFA 19.39M United States Common Range Possible Range FCFA 14.99M FCFA 16.04M FCFA 19.39M FCFA 20.45M Common Range Possible Range

We only need 3 more Administrative Assistant submissions at U.S Department of State to unlock! Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community! 💰 View All Salaries 💪 Contribute Your Salary

FCFA 97.56M Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve FCFA 18.29M+ (sometimes FCFA 182.93M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at U.S Department of State ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Administrative Assistant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.