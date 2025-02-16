← Company Directory
U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Cameroon at U.S Department of State ranges from FCFA 14.99M to FCFA 20.45M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for U.S Department of State's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

FCFA 16.04M - FCFA 19.39M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
FCFA 14.99MFCFA 16.04MFCFA 19.39MFCFA 20.45M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at U.S Department of State?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at U.S Department of State in Cameroon sits at a yearly total compensation of FCFA 20,450,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at U.S Department of State for the Administrative Assistant role in Cameroon is FCFA 14,985,097.

