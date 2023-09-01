← Company Directory
U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State Salaries

U.S Department of State's salary ranges from $29,057 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Cameroon at the low-end to $147,000 for a Business Operations Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of U.S Department of State. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Administrative Assistant
$29.1K
Business Operations Manager
$147K
Corporate Development
$142K
Data Scientist
$123K
Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Legal
$121K
Management Consultant
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at U.S Department of State is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at U.S Department of State is $121,390.

