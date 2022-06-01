← Company Directory
U.S. Department of Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

U.S. Department of Energy Salaries

U.S. Department of Energy's salary ranges from $53,869 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $152,527 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of U.S. Department of Energy. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Project Manager
Median $153K
Business Analyst
$132K
Customer Service
$53.9K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Information Technologist (IT)
$56.4K
Software Engineer
$141K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at U.S. Department of Energy is Project Manager with a yearly total compensation of $152,527. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at U.S. Department of Energy is $131,706.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for U.S. Department of Energy

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Databricks
  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources