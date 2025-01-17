← Company Directory
U.S. Bank
  • Salaries
  • UX Researcher

  • All UX Researcher Salaries

U.S. Bank UX Researcher Salaries

The median UX Researcher compensation in United States package at U.S. Bank totals $110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for U.S. Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
U.S. Bank
Ux Researcher
Minneapolis, MN
Total per year
$110K
Level
Grade 13
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at U.S. Bank?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at U.S. Bank in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at U.S. Bank for the UX Researcher role in United States is $110,000.

Other Resources