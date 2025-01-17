Software Engineer compensation in United States at U.S. Bank ranges from $98.6K per year for Grade 10 to $160K per year for Grade 15. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for U.S. Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 10
$98.6K
$93.9K
$1.1K
$3.6K
Grade 11
$112K
$107K
$0
$4.7K
Grade 12
$101K
$96.2K
$0
$4.7K
Grade 13
$120K
$111K
$0
$9.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
