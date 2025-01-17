← Company Directory
U.S. Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

U.S. Bank Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in United States package at U.S. Bank totals $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for U.S. Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
U.S. Bank
Agilist
Concord, CA
Total per year
$150K
Level
Grade 14
Base
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at U.S. Bank?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at U.S. Bank in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $197,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at U.S. Bank for the Project Manager role in United States is $135,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for U.S. Bank

Related Companies

  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Bank of America
  • Capital One
  • SunTrust
  • Comerica
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources