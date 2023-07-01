← Company Directory
Uromedica
    Uromedica, Inc. is a medical device company based in Minnesota that specializes in long-term implantable balloon therapies for male and female stress urinary incontinence. Their products have been successfully implanted in over 16,000 patients worldwide. The balloons are implanted on either side of the bladder neck and can be adjusted post-operatively through a subcutaneous port. The company's devices are minimally invasive and can be easily removed during a short office visit if necessary. ProACT is FDA-approved for sale in the USA, while ACT is currently undergoing a clinical trial for the female application.

    http://uromedica-inc.com
    1997
    31
    $1M-$10M
