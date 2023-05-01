UroGen Pharma is a biotech company that develops and commercializes solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. Its products include RTGel, a hydrogel to improve existing drugs, and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. Its lead product candidate is UGN-102, in Phase III clinical trials for non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer. The company has license agreements with Allergan Pharmaceuticals and Agenus Inc. and a research collaboration with MD Anderson. UroGen Pharma was founded in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.